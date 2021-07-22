Paul McCartney gets The Irishman treatment in new video for Beck collaboration, “Find My Way”

Courtesy of Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney and Beck have released a music video for their collaborative song, “Find My Way.”

The clip was co-produced by the company Hyperreal Digital, which, according to a press release, “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” The result showcases a “de-aged” version of the Beatles legend — akin to the effects used in the Martin Scorsese movie The Irishman — as he walks and dances through a trippy hotel hallway.

“The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully-realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” says Hyperreal CEO Remington Scott.

You can watch the “Find My Way” video streaming now on McCartney’s official YouTube channel. The clip also features cameos by the real, 79-year-old Macca and Beck.

“Find My Way” is one of many collaborations included on McCartney III Imagined, a compilation featuring updated versions of songs off Sir Paul’s 2020 solo effort, McCartney III. The collection also includes covers or remixes by St. Vincent, Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Blur‘s Damon Albarn and Phoebe Bridgers, among others.

McCartney III Imagined was released digitally in April. Vinyl, CD and cassette versions of the album, which include a bonus track featuring actor and DJ Idris Elba, are due out this Friday, July 23.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.