Paul McCartney headlining UK’s Glastonbury Festival

Paul McCartney has confirmed the online speculation: He’ll be headlining the U.K.’s prestigious Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 25. The festival is returning in person this year after the last two editions were canceled due to the pandemic.

On February 24, McCartney tweeted what appeared to be a Wordle score, with the stats, “Wordle 121 25/6.” Since those numbers don’t actually make sense in Wordle world, fans suspected something was up, and one spelled it out: “I think 121 25/6 is saying 121 days to Glasto and Saturday Glasto is 25th June. Guessing he is headlining.”

If you’ll recall, McCartney had been slated to play a headlining set at the 2020 Glastonbury Festival, but that event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as was the 2021 edition of the fest.

As previously announced, Billie Eilish will be the headliner at this year’s festival on Friday, June 24, while rapper Kendrick Lamar has just been announced as the headliner for Sunday, June 26. Also on the bill: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Diana Ross, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Crowded House, Pet Shop Boys, HAIM, Lorde, Herbie Hancock, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Primal Scream and dozens more.

