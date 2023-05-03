Paul McCartney & John Lennon solo tracks turned into Beatles tunes using AI

ABC/ABC

In the latest instance of artificial intelligence messing with music, People reports that a YouTube user has used artificial intelligence to transform solo songs by Paul McCartney and John Lennon into full blown Beatles songs.

The videos were posted by a user named Dae Lims, who reimagined McCartney’s 2013 track “New” and the 1983 posthumous Lennon release “Grow Old with Me” as complete band songs. The McCartney song features an AI version of Lennon singing along in the chorus, while “Grow Old With Me” adds McCartney’s voice to the song.

And fans seem to be digging the reimagined tracks. “This is unbelievable, just like a new Beatles song,” one person commented about “New.” “Thank you so much for making this.” Another called “Grow Old With Me” a masterpiece, describing it as “truly stunning!”

