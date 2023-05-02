Paul McCartney & John Mellencamp added to the 2023 Tribeca Festival

Courtesy of Tribeca Festival

Paul McCartney and John Mellencamp have been added to the 2023 Tribeca Festival, which runs from June 7 to June 18 in New York City. Both artists will take part in the festival’s Storytellers Series as part of the Talks and Reunions lineup.

McCartney will sit for a conversation with Conan O’Brien for a recording of the former talk show host’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. The event will take place June 15 at 6 p.m. at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The pair will discuss McCartney’s new photo book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, which is set to drop June 13.

Mellencamp is also scheduled for a conversation: he’ll be chatting with another famous talk show host, David Letterman. The pair’s chat is set to take place June 8 at 6 p.m. at the BMCC.

Tickets and passes for the festival are on sale now at tribecafilm.com.

