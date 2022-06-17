Paul McCartney joined by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi at US tour finale Thursday in New Jersey

Jim Dyson/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Clear Channel

Paul McCartney‘s Got Back tour ended in exciting fashion on Thursday night at MetLife in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the former Beatles legend was joined during the show by two of the Garden State’s most favorite sons — Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

Rolling Stone posted fan-shot video that shows McCartney introducing the Boss, telling the crowd, “He’s a local boy. He’s says he’s gonna come and sing with us.” Bruce then came out and commented to Paul, “Eighty more years of glory days,” a reference to McCartney’s upcoming 80th birthday this Saturday, before playing his 1984 hit “Glory Days” with Macca and his band.

After that tune ended, McCartney said to Springsteen, “Bruce, one more,” and then launched into the early Beatles tune “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Later on in the show, as seen in a fan-shot clip, Bon Jovi came out on stage holding a bunch of helium-filled birthday balloons and told Paul, “Welcome to New Jersey. I’ve got 60,000 people want to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to you.” Jon then led the crowd in a singalong, after which, he let the balloons go and exited the stage. McCartney and his band followed that with a rendition of The Beatles’ “Happy Birthday.”

According to Rolling Stone, Springsteen and Bon Jovi returned for the final encore of the show, a rendition of The Beatles’ “The End,” with Bruce playing guitar on the song.

Photos of Springsteen’s and Bon Jovi’s appearances during the concert also were posted on McCartney’s social media sites.

Paul currently has only one more confirmed show on his 2022 scheduled, a headlining performance at U.K.’s famed Glastonbury Festival on June 25.

