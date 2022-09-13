Paul McCartney joins PETA India campaign to help allegedly abused elephant

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Paul McCartney is speaking out in support of a campaign by PETA’s Indian branch to have an allegedly abused elephant sent to a rescue center.

PETA India claims that a captive female elephant known alternately as Jeymalyatha and Joymala has been beaten by its keepers in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. They’ve shared viral videos from June 2002 and February that allegedly show the animal being abused.

McCartney has written a letter to India’s Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, asking him to immediately relocate Jeymalyatha to a suitable animal sanctuary.

“I have considered India a spiritual place ever since I travelled there in the 1960s. I was impressed by India’s cultural love for animals,” writes Sir Paul, a longtime vegetarian and PETA supporter. “I know India reveres elephants, its national heritage animal; but cruelty to animals happens everywhere, even in India.”

He continues, “What reflects on a country’s values is how that cruelty is addressed. That’s why I am confident that action will be taken to send sorely abused elephant Jeymalyatha (Joymala) to a suitable rescue centre where she can receive the specialized care she needs for her psychological wounds, and can live unchained and in the company of others of her kind.”

McCartney adds, “I trust you agree that Jeymalyatha has suffered more than enough and that she deserves to spend the rest of her time on this Earth away from her abusive trainers, rehabilitating, and with others of her kind.”

A variety of Indian celebrities are also supporting the PETA campaign, with many posting tweets using the hashtag #FreeElephantJeymalyatha.



