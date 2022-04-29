Paul McCartney launches 2022 tour in Spokane, Washington; show featured virtual John Lennon duet

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Paul McCartney kicked of his 2022 Got Back tour last night in Spokane, Washington, with a marathon set that saw him celebrating the legacy of his famous former band The Beatles, while also digging into his solo catalog.

Rolling Stone reports that a highlight of the show was McCartney singing a virtual duet with the late John Lennon on the Fab Four’s “I’ve Got a Feeling,” using Lennon’s isolated vocals from The Beatles’ famous 1969 rooftop concert at Apple Records’ London headquarters.

Sir Paul explained to the crowd that Peter Jackson, director of The Beatles Get Back documentary miniseries, told him, “‘We can extract John’s voice [from the concert footage] and he can sing with you.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah!'”

According to Setlist.fm, McCartney also dusted off a few Beatles songs he hadn’t played live for many years, including “Getting Better” and “You Never Give Me Your Money,” both of which he hadn’t performed in concert since 2003. He also played “She Came In Through the Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008.

The rock legend, who turns 80 in June, also showcased some newer material in his set, performing “Woman and Wives” from his latest solo album, 2020’s McCartney III, for the first time ever live, and also playing two songs from his 2018 album Egypt Station — “Come On to Me” and “Fuh You.”

The Spokane show was Paul first concert since July 2019, and, according to Rolling Stone, he shared his excitement about returin to the stage while also referencing the name of his tour.

“Well, we said we’d come back, and we got back,” he declared. “And believe me, we’re really happy to be back.”

McCartney’s Got Back tour continues Monday in Seattle.

Here’s the Spokane show’s full set list:

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Junior’s Farm”

“Letting Go”

“Got to Get You into My Life”

“Come On to Me”

“Let Me Roll It”

“Getting Better”

“Women and Wives”

“My Valentine”

“1985”

“Maybe I’m Amazed”

“I’ve Just Seen a Face”

“In Spite of All The Danger”

“Love Me Do”

“Dance Tonight”

“Blackbird”

“Here Today”

“Queenie Eye”

“Lady Madonna”

“Fuh You”

“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite”

“Something”

“Ob La Di Ob La Da”

“You Never Give Me Your Money”

“She Came in Through the Bathroom Window”

“Get Back”

“Band on the Run

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

Encore:

“I’ve Got a Feeling”

“Birthday”

“Helter Skelter”

“Golden Slumbers”/”Carry That Weight”/”The End”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.