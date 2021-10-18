Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie among initial presenters announced for 2021 Rock Hall ceremony

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney is among the initial list of celebrity presenters and performers announced for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, taking place October 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The former Beatles legend will welcome Foo Fighters into the Rock Hall. McCartney and The Beatles have been big influences on Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his band. Sir Paul is even featured on the Foos’ 2017 album, Concrete and Gold.

Tina Turner will be welcomed into the hallowed institution by actress Angela Bassett, who was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It. Tina also will be celebrated with performances by Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton and H.E.R.

Carole King will be inducted by pop superstar Taylor Swift, who, along with Jennifer Hudson, also will perform in honor of the legendary singer/songwriter.

The Go-Go’s will be welcomed into the Rock Hall by actress and talk-show host Drew Barrymore, while Lionel Richie will honor pioneering record executive Clarence Avant, who will be inducted in conjunction with receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

More presenters and performers will be announced soon. A special focusing on the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will premiere November 20 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max the same day.

As previously reported, the 2021 inductees in the main Performers category are Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go’s, Turner, King and JAY-Z. Other inductees this year include Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, and LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence.

