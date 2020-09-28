Paul McCartney, Madonna, Duran Duran, Carly Simon & more featured on 'Best of Bond' compilation

UMe

A new album collecting the theme songs from every James Bond movie is due out on November 20.

The compilation, titled The Best of Bond…James Bond, is presented chronologically, beginning with the iconic Bond theme by The John Barry Orchestra, first heard in 1962’s Dr. No, and closing with young pop superstar Billie Eilish‘s “No Time to Die,” the title track from Daniel Craig‘s forthcoming swan song as 007.

In between are such memorable tunes as “Live and Let Die” by Paul McCartney & Wings, Shirley Bassey‘s “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball” by Tom Jones, “You Only Live Twice” by Nancy Sinatra, Carly Simon‘s “Nobody Does It Better” from The Spy Who Loved Me, “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton, Duran Duran‘s chart-topping “A View to a Kill,” and “Die Another Day” by Madonna.

Other artists featured on The Best of Bond…James Bond include Louis Armstrong, Lulu, Rita Coolidge, A-ha, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner and Sheryl Crow.

The Best of Bond will be available as a two-CD set and a three-LP vinyl collection. You can pre-order it now.

Here’s the compilation’s full track list:

“James Bond Theme” — The John Barry Orchestra

“From Russia with Love” — Matt Monro

“Goldfinger” — Shirley Bassey

“Thunderball” — Tom Jones

“You Only Live Twice” — Nancy Sinatra

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” — The John Barry Orchestra

“We Have All the Time in the World” — Louis Armstrong

“Diamonds Are Forever” — Shirley Bassey

“Live and Let Die” — Paul McCartney & Wings

“The Man with the Golden Gun” — Lulu

“Nobody Does It Better” — Carly Simon

“Moonraker” — Shirley Bassey

“For Your Eyes Only” — Sheena Easton

“All Time High” — Rita Coolidge

“A View to a Kill” — Duran Duran

“The Living Daylights” — A-ha

“License to Kill” — Gladys Knight

“GoldenEye” — Tina Turner

“Tomorrow Never Dies” — Sheryl Crow

“The World Is Not Enough” — Garbage

“Die Another Day” — Madonna

“You Know My Name” — Chris Cornell

“Another Way to Die” — Jack White & Alicia Keys

“Skyfall” — Adele

“Writing’s on the Wall” — Sam Smith

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish

