Paul McCartney nearly got run over recreating ‘Abbey Road’ crossing

Who can forget the classic cover of The Beatles’ 1969 album, Abbey Road, featuring the infamous photo of the band walking across the street? Well, apparently Sir Paul McCartney recently tried to recreate it — and it almost turned into a disaster.

While talking about her Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing, director Mary McCartney, Paul’s daughter, shared that her favorite part of shooting the film was when her dad walked across the iconic crosswalk again. But she says he almost got run over doing it.

“The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny,” she tells The Mirror. “As we were leaving [the studio], I said, ‘I’ll film you [on the crossing],’ and he went over and this car totally didn’t stop for him!”

If These Walls Could Sing is currently streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

