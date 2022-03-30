Paul McCartney pays homage to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins: “a true Rock and Roll hero”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney has joined the long list of famous artists paying tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday, March 25, at age 50.

In a message posted on his official website and social media pages, McCartney who is a longtime friend of the Foo Fighters, writes, “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him…Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.”

Sir Paul goes on to note, “I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! — on one of Taylor’s songs [referring to ‘Sunday Rain,’ from the band’s 2017 album Concrete and Gold]. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys.”

McCartney then reflects on the Foo Fighters asking him to induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the 2021 ceremony.

“I sang with them on ‘Get Back,'” Paul notes. “Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died.”

McCartney concludes, “So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band — Love Paul X.”

Interestingly, McCartney and the Foos will be competing against each other for two honors at the Grammy Awards this Sunday — Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album.

