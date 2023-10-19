Paul McCartney plays “She’s A Woman” for the first time in almost 20 years

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Paul McCartney kicked off the latest leg of his Got Back tour Wednesday, October 18, in Adelaide, Australia, treating the crowd to a song he hasn’t played in almost 20 years.

According to setlist.fm, early in the show, McCartney performed The Beatles track “She’s A Woman” for the first time since 2004. The tune was the B-side to the 1964 single “I Feel Fine.”

The rest of McCartney’s set was filled with fan favorites, including Beatles classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Love Me Do,” “Blackbird,” “Let It Be” and “Hey Jude.” He also performed “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” for the first time on this tour and “I’ve Got A Feeling,” in a virtual duet with late bandmate John Lennon.

The show additionally featured The Quarrymen tune “In Spite of All The Danger,” several Wings hits, including “Let ‘Em In,” “Jet,” “Live and Let Die” and “Band on the Run,” and a few McCartney solo songs, like “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Come On To Me” and “My Valentine.”

Next up, McCartney’s Got Back tour hits Melbourne, Australia, October 21. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

