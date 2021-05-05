Paul McCartney posts enigmatic photo of a vintage UK mailbox on his Twitter feed; pays tribute to Al Schmitt

Â©Mary McCartney

Paul McCartney has posted an enigmatic new message on his Twitter page that includes a photo of an old brick British mailbox.

The mailbox in the pic features a metal plate and slot for letters that’s painted red and features the letters “V” and “R” on either sound of a crown, signifying that the structure dates back to the reign of Queen Victoria, who died in 1903. An accompanying message includes emojis of a pair of eyes and a mailbox, along with the date “6.5.21” — May 6, 2021, so we assume we’ll find out what the message is about tomorrow.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Ram, the 1971 studio album McCartney made with his late first wife, Linda. A limited-edition half-speed-mastered vinyl reissue of the record is due out on May 14, so perhaps the Twitter message is connected to that, but who knows.

Meanwhile, Sir Paul has penned a tribute to Grammy-winning studio engineer Al Schmitt, who worked on McCartney’s Kisses on the Bottom and Live Kisses albums, and who died last month at age 91.

“So sad to hear of the passing of my friend Al Schmitt,” Paul writes. “Al was the lead engineer in charge of the ‘Kisses on the Bottom’ session and was a fantastic guy besides being one of the world’s great engineers.”

McCartney adds, “He always had a twinkle in his eye and was ready for a laugh but most importantly when we had done what we thought was a good take and went into the control room to hear the playback it sounded fantastic. His self-effacing skills always came through…I send my love to his family and will always remember him with great fondness.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.