Paul McCartney posts teaser clip about new documentary series focusing on his musical journey

Paul McCartney has posted a teaser trailer on his YouTube channel for a new documentary series that will feature the ex-Beatles star examining his musical journey with acclaimed producer Rick Rubin.

According to an exclusive report in Deadline, the project will be a six-part series in which McCartney will be joined by Rubin for an exploration of Sir Paul’s music from his first composition to his work with The Beatles and beyond.

The video promo and a post on McCartney’s official website appear to suggest that the series will be called Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin, although Deadline says no title has been announced yet.

The trailer features new black-and-white footage of McCartney and Rubin listening to master recordings of various Beatles songs, and Paul commenting on the tunes. Among the songs heard in the video are “Lovely Rita,” “Come Together” and “Michelle,” as well as the Wings classic “Live and Let Die.”

The promo also includes archival footage of the Fab Four, home movies of Paul with one of his children, and new scenes of McCartney playing keyboards, guitar, bass and drums.

In addition, the trailer features snippets of conversations between Paul and Rick focusing on the importance of McCartney’s bass in certain Beatles recordings, reflections on Paul’s family, and more.

At one point, Paul says about The Beatles’ music, “We realized we were writing songs that were memorable not because we wanted them to be memorable, [but] because we had to remember them.”

The post on PaulMcCartney.com says regarding the series, “Keep your eyes peeled in 2021 for more information.”

As previously reported, McCartney’s latest solo album, McCartney III, arrives on Friday.

