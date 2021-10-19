Paul McCartney recalls what happened after Bob Dylan hooked The Beatles up with some potent marijuana

Mary McCartney; Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns

Paul McCartney is not shying away from retelling the highs and lows of his career — emphasis on the prior in his upcoming memoir The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, due out November 2.

He shared an excerpt with The Times of London on Sunday, which focused on the time Bob Dylan hooked The Beatles up with some potent marijuana.

“What happened is that we were in a hotel suite, maybe in New York around the summer of 1964, and Bob Dylan turned up with his roadie,” the excerpt begins — adding the event took place right after Dylan released his fourth studio album, ﻿Another Side of Bob Dylan.

McCartney continued, “We were just drinking, as usual, having a little party. We’d ordered drinks from room service — scotch and Coke and French wine were our thing back then — and Bob had disappeared into a back room.”

Apparently, band mate ﻿Ringo Starr ﻿left the room around the same time, only to return a while later “looking a bit strange,” according to Sir Paul. “He said, ‘I’ve just been with Bob, and he’s got some pot,’ or whatever you called it then.”

“And we said, ‘Oh, what’s it like?’ and he said, ‘Well, the ceiling is kind of moving; it’s sort of coming down.’ And that was enough,” McCartney who was in his early 20s at the time, continued. “After Ringo said that, the other three of us all leapt into the back room where Dylan was, and he gave us a puff on the joint.”

McCartney confessed that the band “were giggling, laughing at each other” and described a “hilarious” moment where he ran after George Harrison “like a cartoon chase.”

“We thought, ‘Wow, this is pretty amazing, this stuff,'” Paul reminisced, adding that night went on to become an inside joke with everyone involved.

