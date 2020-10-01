Paul McCartney reissuing 1984 children's song "We All Stand Together" as vinyl picture disc

MPL/Capitol/UMe

Paul McCartney will reissue his 1984 children’s song “We All Stand Together,” a.k.a. “The Frog Song,” as a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl picture disc on November 6 in honor of the 100th anniversary of the popular British comic strip Rupert Bear.

The song was the centerpiece of the 1984 short film Rupert and the Frog Song that was written and produced by McCartney and featured the former Beatles legend as the voice of Rupert Bear. The movie was animated and directed by Geoff Dunbar. The track was produced by George Martin, and featured McCartney accompanied by The King’s Singers and the choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Like the original 1984 version of “We Stand Together,” the new picture disc is specially shaped and includes the instrumental B-side “We All Stand Together (Humming Version).” The reissue, which you can pre-order now, also comes packaged with a poster. The track has been remastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Meanwhile, a fully restored version of Rupert and the Frog Song also will be released on November 6, and will premiere on Sir Paul’s official YouTube channel. The flick won a BAFTA, the U.K. equivalent of an Oscar, for Best Animated Short Film.

Rupert and the Frog Song was inspired by McCartney’s childhood love of Rupert Bear. Paul has even issued a message to the character, congratulating him on his 100th birthday.

“The great thing is he never looks a day older,” writes Paul. “Having been a fan of his since my early days in Liverpool, I know what he means to generations of young and old kids. In his character and attitudes to the world, he sums up the best of British tradition and reminds us of an innocence we would all love to cherish. So, congratulations my little bear.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.