Paul McCartney released 'Beautiful Night' digital EP in advance of Flaming Pie reissue

MPL/Capitol/UMe

Paul McCartney has released a new digital EP, Beautiful Night, in conjunction with the upcoming deluxe reissue of his 1997 studio album Flaming Pie, which is scheduled to hit stores on July 31.

The EP is a digital re-creation of a 1997 maxi single McCartney released that features the original version of “Beautiful Night,” a 1995 demo of the track, an alternate early recording of the tune, and Oobu Joobu Part 5 — an audio presentation that includes “Beautiful Night”-themed chat segments, alternate mixes of the song, and interview clips of Paul and and former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr discussing the track.

“Beautiful Night” was the third and final single released from Flaming Pie. Starr contributed drums, percussion and vocals to the track, which also featured ELO‘s Jeff Lynne and Paul’s late first wife, Linda. The tune peaked at #25 on the U.K. singles chart.

In conjunction with the EP’s release, a restored version of the official “Beautiful Night” video debuted today on Sir Paul’s YouTube channel. The clip includes appearances by Ringo and Linda.

“I’d been saying to Ringo for years that it’d be great to do something, because we’d never really done that much work together outside The Beatles,” McCartney recalls of the “Beautiful Night” collaboration. “One night Jeff Lynne suggested, ‘Why don’t you get Ringo in?’ and I said, ‘OK!’ It just sort of happened…[R]ight away it was just like the old days.”

The Beautiful Night EP is the third advance digital EP released featuring content from the Collector’s Edition of the Flaming Pie reissue. As previously reported, the collection features five CDs, two DVDs, four LPs, a 128-page book and more.

Check out full details about the reissue at Flaming-Pie.com.

Here’s the Beautiful Night EP track list:

“Beautiful Night” (Main Album — Remastered)

“Beautiful Night” (1995 Demo)

“Beautiful Night” (Run Through)

Oobu Joobu Part 5:

–“And Now” (Jingle)

—Oobu Joobu Main Theme

–“Beautiful Night” Chat

–Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Chat About “Beautiful Night”

–Ringo Starr Chat

–“Beautiful Night” (Flaming Pie Mix)

–“Beautiful Night” (Original Version)

–Goodbyes

—Oobu Joobu Main Theme

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.