Paul McCartney releases 'Family,' third themed digital EP promoting upcoming 'McCartney III' album

Paul McCartney has released the third installment of a series of digital-only EPs, featuring previously available songs boasting themes that tie in with the tunes on his new record.

The new EP is titled Family, and features six tracks — “Mama’s Little Girl,” a song recorded during the sessions for Paul McCartney and Wings‘ 1972 album, Red Rose Speedway; the 1978 Wings tune “Deliver Your Children”; the 1989 McCartney track “Put It There”; “Heaven on a Sunday,” from Paul’s 1997 album, Flaming Pie; the 1971 Wings song “Bip Bop”; and “Little Woman Love,” which was the B-side of McCartney’s 1972 single, “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

A press statement about the Family EP explains that when Paul was asked what the themes were of his debut solo album, 1970’s McCartney, he answered at the time, “home, family, love,” and notes that family also is a major theme of McCartney III. The new record was made during the COVID-19 lockdown while McCartney was staying with his daughter, Mary, and her family, and the photos for the album were taken by Mary, Paul’s nephew Sonny McCartney, and Paul himself.

As for how the theme ties in with some of the Family EP’s songs, “Heaven on a Sunday” features guitar work by McCartney’s son, James; the lyrics of “Put It There” were inspired by his Paul’s father; and “Bip Bop” includes McCartney’s late wife Linda on backing vocals.

The Family EP, which is available now for download and streaming, was preceded by EPs titled Home and Holidays.

As previously reported, McCartney III‘s release recently was pushed back from December 11 to December 18 because of “unforeseen production delays.” You can pre-order the album now.

