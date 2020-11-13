Paul McCartney releases Home, first in a series of themed digital EPs tied in with 'McCartney III' album

MPL Communications Inc.

Paul McCartney is celebrating the release of his forthcoming studio album, McCartney III, by issuing a series of digital-only EPs featuring previously available songs that boast themes that tie in with the tunes on his new record.

The first EP in the series is titled Home, and was released today. The theme obviously is connected with McCartney III because the former Beatles legend made the album while in lockdown at his U.K. residence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home features six tracks: “Eat at Home” and “Heart of the Country” from his 1971 album, Ram; “Every Night” from his 1970 debut, McCartney; “Cook of the House” from 1976’s Wings at the Speed of Sound; his 1977 single “Mull of Kintyre”; and “Home Tonight,” an outtake from his latest studio effort, 2018’s Egypt Station.

As previously reported, McCartney III will be released on December 11, and can be pre-ordered now.

Here’s the Home EP track list:

“Eat at Home”

“Cook of the House”

“Mull of Kintyre”

“Home Tonight”

“Every Night”

“Heart of the Country”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.