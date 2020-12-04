Paul McCartney releases 'Love,' fourth digital EP promoting upcoming 'McCartney III' album

Capitol/UMe

Paul McCartney has released the fourth installment of his series of six-track digital-only EPs featuring previously available songs that boast themes that tie in with the tunes on his new record.

The new EP is titled Love, and it features songs that span from McCartney and Wings‘ 1971 cover of the Mickey and Sylvia‘s 1956 hit “Love Is Strange” through 2010’s “My Valentine.” The EP kicks off with McCartney and Wings’ 1976 chart-topper “Silly Love Songs” and also includes the 1980 gem “Waterfalls,” the 1973 #1 Wings smash “My Love,” and a 1979 live rendition of Sir Paul’s classic ballad “Maybe I’m Amazed,” which originally appeared on his 1970 debut album, McCartney.

Coinciding with the Love EP, a restored version of the official music video for “Waterfalls” will premiere on McCartney’s YouTube channel today at 12 p.m. ET.

The Love EP, which is available now for download and streaming, was preceded by EPs titled Home, Holidays and Family.

As previously reported, McCartney III‘s release recently was pushed back from December 11 to December 18 because of “unforeseen production delays.” You can pre-order the album now.

Here’s the Love EP’s track list:

“Silly Love Songs”

“Waterfalls”

“Love Is Strange”

“My Love”

“My Valentine”

“Maybe I’m Amazed” (Live at Glasgow, 1979)

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.