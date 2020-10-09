Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and many others post 80th birthday tributes to John Lennon

Michael Putland/Getty Images

The surviving Beatles members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, are sending birthday wishes to their late band mate John Lennon, who would’ve turned 80 today.

McCartney tweeted a photo of him and John in the late 1960s smiling together as they collaborated in the studio, along with a note that reads, “I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul.”

As for Starr, he posted an image of a photo and him and his wife, Barbara, propped up on a shelf with some Lennon memorabilia. The accompanying message to John and his family members reads: “Let’s celebrate John’s 80th birthday with come together Friday, 9 October I still miss you man peace and love to Yoko Sean and Julian.”

A variety of other tributes are being shared throughout the day at JohnLennon.com, including messages from Yoko Ono, Julian Lennon, Olivia and Dhani Harrison, Yes drummer Alan White, Klaus Voormann and more.

John’s younger son, Sean Lennon, who celebrates his 45th birthday today, has posted a video of him performing his dad’s 1970 song, “Isolation,” as part of a series of Lennon covers that are being compiled. You can check them out at John’s official YouTube channel.

Sean notes about “Isolation,” “Crazy how much the lyrics fit our current year.”

Also, The Beatles’ official YouTube channel has posted an 80th birthday tribute video honoring Lennon.

As previously reported, the new Lennon solo compilation Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes was released today. It features 36 songs hand-picked by Yoko and Sean, the latter of whom produced the album. All of the tracks were remixed from scratch, and the final mixes were completed using vintage analog equipment and effects, and then mastered in analog at Abbey Road Studios in London.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



