Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood among stars appearing on virtual Grammy Week benefit show

Each year, a few days before the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity hosts a star-studded, invitation-only benefit gala saluting its “Person of the Year.” However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s gala is being replaced by a virtual benefit called “Music on a Mission,” which will be a ticketed event that everyone can enjoy.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, March 12, two days before the 2021 ceremony, and will feature special appearances by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, Lionel Richie, Carole King and other artists, as well as live and archival performances.

Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and the late Tom Petty are among the stars that will be featured in archival performance clips, while artists including John Legend, HAIM and H.E.R. will deliver new performances.

Tickets are only $25 and they’re on sale now at MusiCares.org.

Since it began, MusiCares has distributed more than $22 million to help more than 25,000 industry people, from songwriters, musicians and engineers to bus drivers, guitar techs, record label employees and more.

This year’s Grammy Awards takes place Sunday, March 14, in Los Angeles and will air on CBS.

