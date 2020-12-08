Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono pay tribute to John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty Images

On the 40th anniversary of John Lennon‘s murder, The Beatles‘ two surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, have posted messages on their social media pages paying tribute to their late friend and former band mate.

McCartney posted a photo of him and Lennon in the studio during the late 1960s, along with a message that reads, “A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul.”

Similarly, Starr posted a late-’60s photo of him and John together with the following accompanying note, which includes a special song request: “Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play ‘Strawberry Fields Forever.’ Peace and love.”

Meanwhile, Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, also posted a message honoring her late husband, while promoting gun control and calling for an end to gun violence.

“The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience,” Ono writes. “After 40 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him. ‘Imagine all the people living life in peace.'”

Along with the note, the post features a well-known photo of Lennon’s bloody eyeglasses in front of a window in the couple’s New York City apartment, and the message, “Over 1,436,000 people have been killed by guns in the U.S.A. since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980.”

Yoko’s note also includes the following hashtags: “#enoughisenough #peace #guncontrolnow #gunviolence #nra #guns #gunsafety #firearms #endgunviolence.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.