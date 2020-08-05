Paul McCartney says he isn't interested in doing a Broadway or Las Vegas residency

MJ Kim/MPL Communications

Bruce Springsteen garnered much acclaim for his Springsteen on Broadway show that took place at an intimate New York theater and ran from October 2017 to December 2018, but Paul McCartney says he isn’t interested in doing something similar.

In a new interview that appears in the U.K. version of GQ magazine, the former Beatles legend explains that while many people would like to see him doing a series of shows where he tells stories and plays his songs in a small Broadway venue, he admits that “one of the things that’s holding me back at the moment is that Bruce has just done it.”

McCartney continues, “It feels a bit like, ‘Oh, suddenly I’ll do it now then!’ So I think that’s made me a little reluctant to follow in his footsteps or follow a trend.”

Sir Paul admits that he thinks “[t]he idea is OK,” but he’d rather “play with the band to a bigger audience, or even smaller, adding, “I don’t mind little clubs.”

McCartney points out that his recent concerts feature “a solo segment,” but he’s not sure if he’d enjoy doing a full show like that, suggesting it “might be a little bit like too much hard work.”

The 78-year-old music legend also says he has no interest in playing a Las Vegas residency, despite the fact that so many other famous rock artists have been regularly booking Sin City engagements in recent years.

“[T]hat’s something I’ve been trying to avoid my whole life,” he tells GQ. “Definitely nothing attracts me about the idea. Vegas is where you go to die, isn’t it? It’s the elephant’s graveyard.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.