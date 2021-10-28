Paul McCartney says he won’t sign autographs anymore, finds it “strange” people want them

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After years of stardom, Paul McCartney says he finds giving out autographs “a bit strange,” and he won’t be doing them for fans anymore.

According to Louder Sound, in an interview with Reader’s Digest, the former Beatles legend explained, “It always struck me as a bit strange. ‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”

McCartney, 79, feels similarly about taking photos with fans, adding, “What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable.”

So what would he like instead? “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories,” he shared.

Now, that doesn’t mean McCartney is opposed to greeting fans, he would just simply prefer to focus on actually connecting with them though conversation instead.

