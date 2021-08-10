Paul McCartney says the Beatles “keep going” because there are still “little things” to discover

Courtesy of Hulu

Paul McCartney‘s new Hulu docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1 is the latest installment of what’s shaping up to be a huge year for Beatles and Beatles-adjacent material. That includes the pending release of Peter Jackson‘s Get Back, to the just-released 50th anniversary edition of George Harrison‘s All Things Must Pass, to McCartney’s own album, McCartney III Reimagined. But McCartney thinks there will always be a demand for Beatles material, because there’s always going to be someone out there who’s yet to discover them.

“There’s so much stuff out there. But I think that’s one of the reasons The Beatles keep going — because you keep discovering another little thing,” Paul tells Rolling Stone in a new interview featuring him and his 3,2,1 co-star Rick Rubin. “I always think everyone’s heard all the stories. As you get older, you think, “Am I just repeating all my stories?”

Paul Continues, “But I rationalize, well, there’s only one answer to the question, ‘How did you meet John [Lennon]?’ I can’t make another meeting up. I can maybe try and explain how we met in a slightly different way. But I’ll still talk to someone and they say, ‘What? You dreamed [the melody of] “Yesterday”?’ And so I’ll tell the story again, but it’s like, ‘You sure you haven’t heard this?’ But not everyone has.”

And, as Paul points out, “As we go on and the young people come onboard, there’s a lot of stuff they haven’t heard.”

You can hear Paul tell a lot of those stories in McCartney 3, 2, 1. Rubin believes the the docuseries is a hit because “it doesn’t come across as product.” Or, as Paul notes, “People feel like they’re watching us talk. Which is exactly what’s happening.”

