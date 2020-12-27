Paul McCartney scores first #1 solo album in the UK in 31 years with 'McCartney III'

Capitol Records/UMe

Paul McCartney simply must have had a wonderful Christmas time after getting the news that his latest studio album, McCartney III, debuted at #1 on the U.K’s Official Albums Chart.

McCartney III becomes Sir Paul’s first solo album to top the U.K. tally in 31 years; his most recent previous chart-topper was 1989’s Flowers in the Dirt.

In a video message posted on Christmas Day at the Official Charts Company’s YouTube channel, McCartney said, “I want to say Happy Christmas, Happy New Year, and a big thank you to everyone who helped get my record to number one in the album charts.”

McCartney now has scored eight #1 albums in the U.K. if you include his releases with his 1970s band Wings. He also reached #1 six times as a member of The Beatles.

As previously reported, Paul recorded McCartney III during the COVID-19 pandemic at his studio in Sussex, U.K., while quarantining with his daughter Mary and her family.

The project is considered a sequel to his 1970 debut, McCartney, and his 1980 album, McCartney II, because he recorded all three albums almost entirely by himself.

