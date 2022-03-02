Paul McCartney sends message of support to Ukraine, shares photo from 2008 Kyiv concert

MJ Kim/MPL Communications Ltd via Getty Images

Paul McCartney has joined the many artists and other celebrities voicing his support for Ukraine as the country is being invaded by the Russian military.

McCartney has posted a note on his official website and social media pages that reads, “Remembering playing for our friends in Ukraine in Independence Square in 2008 and thinking of them in these difficult times. We send our love and support.”

Sir Paul also included link to three organizations aiding in relief for Ukrainians in need — UNICEF, Save the Children and the Red Cross.

Accompanying the message is a photo of Sir Paul waving a Ukrainian flag while onstage at the aforementioned concert, which took place in June 2008 in the capital city of Kyiv. According to PaulMcCartney.com, the former Beatles legend’s show was free, was attended by hundreds of thousands of people, and was broadcast live on Ukrainian television.

