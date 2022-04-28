Paul McCartney set to get back on tour with concert tonight in Spokane, Washington

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

It’s been almost three years since Paul McCartney last played a full-length concert — with his long hiatus due, of course, to the COVID-19 pandemic — but the former Beatles star finally is ready to get back on the road, with a new U.S. tour kicking off tonight in Spokane, Washington.

McCartney’s trek, dubbed the Got Back tour, features a total of 16 dates, and runs through a June 16 performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The outing includes three multiple-night engagements — May 2-3 in Seattle; May 6 and May 8 in Oakland, California; and June 7-8 at Boston’s famed Fenway Park.

With Sir Paul and his band just about ready to kick things off, McCartney has posted a video on his YouTube channel and social media sites featuring some behind-the-scenes and rehearsal footage, as well as audio of a performance of “Get Back.”

In the clip, McCartney says, “Very excited. Final days of rehearsal, and we’re gonna get back out. We’re really excited to see those happy faces, and try and bring ’em some peace, love and a little bit of joy in these dark days.”

The video also features some comments from drummer Abe Laborial Jr., who notes, “I can’t believe how much I’ve missed this. You know, I thought maybe having a couple months off would be nice. Wasn’t expecting it to be two-and-a-half years, so I’ve really missed my family. I’ve missed all of these people.”

To check out Sir Paul’s full U.S. tour schedule and to buy tickets to the shows, visit PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com and PaulMcCartney.com.

After the stateside trek, Sir Paul will be playing a headlining set at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 25.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.