Paul McCartney Set to Publish New Book

Paul McCartney has announced the upcoming publication of a new book filled with old words. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present” will feature the lyrics of all McCartney’s songs. And there’s a lot of them, too; the book comes in a two-volume set. “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right,” McCartney says. “The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. And these songs span my entire life.” “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present” is due November 2nd. In a sense, is a book of song lyrics the same as an auto-biography? What’s McCartney’s greatest song?