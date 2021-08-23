Paul McCartney Set to Unveil Unrecorded Beatles Song in New Lyrics Book

Paul McCartney’s upcoming book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, is expected to feature the words to 154 of his songs, including such iconic Beatles tracks as “Hey Jude,” “When I’m 65” and “Tell Me Who He Is.”

If you haven’t heard of the last track, that’s because the Beatles never got around to recording it. McCartney says he discovered the song, which he’d written in a spiral notebook in the early 1960s, while combing through lyrics to include in his book.

“More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right,” McCartney says of the book, which is due November 2nd. “I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them.”

What’s Paul McCartney’s best song?