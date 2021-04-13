Paul McCartney taking part in producer Mark Ronson’s new Apple TV+ series

Â©Mary McCartney

Paul McCartney is one of a variety of music stars set to appear on Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a new Apple TV+ docuseries that will premiere on July 30.

The six-part show will follow famed DJ and producer Ronson as he “uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound.” To do that, he’ll interview artists including McCartney, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, and Beastie Boys members Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond.

Each episode will end with Ronson debuting a new piece of original music, similar to the 2014 Foo Fighters docuseries Sonic Highways.

Other artists who’ll appear on Watch the Sound include Questlove, Charli XCX and King Princess.

McCartney previously collaborated with Ronson when he co-produced Sir Paul’s 2015 studio album, NEW.

Watch the Sound is being co-produced by filmmaker Morgan Neville, whose previous credits include the Oscar-winning 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom and the 2015 flick Keith Richards: Under the Influence.

