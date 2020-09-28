Paul McCartney, The Who, Them Crooked Vultures featured on Teenage Cancer Trust's "Unseen" streaming series

Courtesy of Teenage Cancer Trust

For 20 years, the U.K.’s Teenage Cancer Trust has been holding an annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall organized by The Who‘s Roger Daltrey to support the charity’s mission to help young people with cancer.

With this year’s series canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has dipped into its archives to present “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen,” a streaming series featuring previously unreleased live footage from benefit concerts past, to help raise funds for the charity.

Among the artists that will be featured are The Who, Paul McCartney and Them Crooked Vultures, the supergroup made up of Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Nirvana on drums, Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

Other artists on the lineup include The Cure, Muse, Noel Gallagher and former Jam frontman Paul Weller.

The series, which will stream on YouTube, will run from October 8 through October 18, with a different artist featured daily. In addition, a full livestreamed performance by The Cure will air on October 31.

All of the videos will be free to watch, although you’re encourage to donate to Teenage Cancer Trust via a button accompanying the clips.

Daltrey, who is a longtime patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, has taken part in a new YouTube Q&A discussing the streaming series and efforts to raise funds for the charity during the pandemic.

“I know things are really tight for everybody at the moment,” Roger explains. “But if you’re watching this on YouTube, just understand that this is there for a function of raising money for charity.”

Daltrey also reveals that Cure frontman Robert Smith has donated a hand-painted guitar that will be auctioned to benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Here’s the full streaming schedule:

10/8 — Ed Sheeran

10/9 — Muse

10/10 — Rudimental

10/11 — Paul McCartney

10/12 — Paul Weller

10/13 — Stereophonics

10/14 — Pulp

10/15 — Noel Gallagher

10/16 — Them Crooked Vultures

10/17 — The Who

10/18 — The Cure

10/31 — The Cure (full livestream)

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



