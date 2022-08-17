Paul McCartney to be featured in episode of ‘Cosmic Kids’ children’s yoga series

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Paul McCartney will be featured in a new episode of the Cosmic Kids children’s yoga series that premieres on Thursday, August 18, at 9 a.m. ET on YouTube and is inspired by the rock legend’s 2021 children’s book, Grandude’s Green Submarine.

Cosmic Kids is a story-based series that Jaime Amor and her husband, Martin, began in 2012 to teach children yoga and mindfulness. Episodes are available on YouTube and via an app that can be accessed through various streaming devices.

The new episode will offer a kids yoga adventure based on Grandude’s Green Submarine, which tells the story of a grandfather who sets sail with his grandkids, whom he calls his chillers, in his magical submarine on a journey to find his wife, Nandude.

According to a statement promoting the show, the story is a “wonderful celebration of the relationship between kids and their grandparents.”

You can check out a preview of the episode at Macca’s Facebook page.

Grandude’s Green Submarine is a sequel 2019’s Hey Grandude! Both books were written by McCartney and illustrated by Kathryn Durst.

