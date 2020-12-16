Paul McCartney to premiere new music video Thursday on new episode of YouTube's 'Released' series

© Mary McCartney

On Thursday evening, shortly before Paul McCartney‘s new studio album, McCartney III, arrives, the former Beatles legend will appear on a new episode of the YouTube series Released.

The program will feature McCartney chatting with Chris Rock about his album and playing a snippet of one of his favorite new tunes from the record, as well as the premiere of a music video for his new song “Find My Way.”

A trailer for the episode has been posted on McCartney’s official YouTube channel. In the clip, Paul comments about how he approaches his songwriting process, joking, “If I like something that’s getting very catchy, and is going a bit Beatle-y, I’ve just got to let it be…”

Rock laughs at McCartney’s quip, and then tells him, “That’d be a great title for your next album…Beatle-y!”

The Released episode will stream on McCartney’s YouTube channel Thursday starting at 11:45 p.m. ET. McCartney III is released on Friday.





By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.