Paul McCartney to release new children's book, 'Grandude's Green Submarine,' in September

Beatles fans know all about the “Yellow Submarine,” but now, get ready for a Green Submarine.

Paul McCartney has penned a sequel to his bestselling 2019 illustrated children’s book Hey Grandude!. It’s a new adventure tale called Grandude’s Green Submarine that will be published this September 2.

The new book tells the further adventures of Grandude, a magical grandfather who takes his four grandchildren — who he calls his “chillers” — on various exciting quests. In the sequel, Grandude and his chillers set out on a journey in his new invention, a green submarine, to find the kids’ music-loving grandmother, Nandude.

According to a description of the book at Penguin.co.uk, the submarine is a magical vehicle that takes Grandude and his family flying through the sky, riding on a river through a jungle and deep under the ocean in search of their grandma.

“Hey Grandude!…was a very personal story for me, celebrating Grandudes everywhere and their relationships and adventures with their grandchildren,” McCartney says in a statement. “I love that it has become a book read to grandkids at bedtime all around the world.”

He adds, “I always said if people liked the first book and there was an appetite for more I would write some further adventures for Grandude — so he’s back, and this time with his special invention.”

The book’s illustrator, Kathryn Durst, says, “I think this is the adventure book we all need during this time, when everyone is stuck at home and longing to travel to exciting new places.”

Grandude’s Green Submarine can be pre-ordered now, and is available as a hardback book and an audio CD.

