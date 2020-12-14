Paul McCartney to visit 'The Tonight Show' Thursday, launches 'McCartney III' promo campaign

© Mary McCartney

In advance of the release of Paul McCartney‘s new solo album, McCartney III, which arrives this Friday, the former Beatles legend will pay a visit to NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

McCartney will be a guest on the late-night program on Thursday, December 17. The show, which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT, also will feature an appearance by The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and a performance by Strokes fronmtna Julian Casablancas‘ side project, The Voidz.

Meanwhile, to promote McCartney III, Sir Paul recently launched an initiative called “12 Days of Paul” where he’s asked musicians from around the world to create videos of themselves performing cover versions of segments of the new album’s songs using sheet music that’s has been posted in public places in cities around the world.

You can go to 12Days.McCartneyIII.com and McCartney’s social media sites to check out the sheet music segments for the various tunes. Participating musicians have been asked to post their videos to their social media profiles using the hashtag #12DaysofPaul and tagging @PaulMcCartney and @AmazonMusic. You also can share your clips by using an online form at uMusic.digital.

As previously reported, McCartney recorded McCartney III at his studio in Sussex, U.K., while quarantining with his daughter Mary and her family. The project is considered a sequel to his 1970 debut, McCartney, and his 1980 album, McCartney II, because he recorded all three albums almost entirely by himself.

Here’s the McCartney III track list, along with the city where the accompanying sheet music segment for each tune was — or will be — posted in conjunction with the “12 Days of Paul” campaign:

“Long Tailed Winter Bird” — London

“Find My Way” — Los Angeles

“Pretty Boys” — Mexico City

“Women and Wives” — Sydney

“Lavatory Lil'” — Toronto

“Deep Deep Feeling” — Berlin

“Slidin'” — New York City

“The Kiss of Venus” — Tokyo

“Seize the Day” — Chicago

“Deep Down” — Paris

“Winter Bird/When Winter Comes” — Rio de Janeiro

As-yet-unidentified song — Liverpool, U.K.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.