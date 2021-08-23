Paul McCartney unveils full list of songs profiled in upcoming The Lyrics book

Liveright/W.W. Norton

In February, Paul McCartney announced plans to release a book this fall called The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, which offers a self-portrait while also profiling 154 songs he’s written throughout his long career.

Now, the former Beatles legend has unveiled the full list of songs that will be featured in the book, spanning alphabetically from “All My Loving” though “Your Mother Should Know.”

The Lyrics, which is available for pre-order now, will be published on November 2. McCartney reveals that the two-volume work will include lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song titled “Tell Me Who He Is.”

As Sir Paul was writing of the book, the handwritten lyrics to the tune were discovered in one of his notebooks that’s believed to be from the early 1960s.

The Lyrics also will feature other handwritten lyric sheets, as well as rare personal photos, drawings and rough drafts of songs. McCartney has penned commentary about each tune to give fans a look inside his creative process.

As previously reported, the commentary was based on conversations McCartney had over the course of five years with Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet and Princeton University professor Paul Muldoon.

Following the book’s November 2 publication, the British Library in London will host a free companion display dubbed “Paul McCartney: The Lyrics” that will be open from November 5 of this year to March 3, 2022. The exhibit will feature handwritten lyrics and photographs spanning Sir Paul’s entire career.

