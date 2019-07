At age 77, Paul McCartney is doing something he’s never done before – writing a stage musical. The Beatles legend is working on a musical version of the holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life, which Sir Paul called “a universal story we can all relate to”. McCartney says the idea to write a musical first popped up three years ago. The show is set to premiere in late 2020. Would It’s A Wonderful Life work as a musical? What other movies should get a musical reboot?