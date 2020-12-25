Paul McCartney's Christmas plans include "stay[ing] at home" and "eating far too much"

© Mary McCartney

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, most of us are likely planning a laid-back Christmas celebration. And Paul McCartney is no different.

“I’m going to stay at home,” the Beatles legend declared during a Reddit AMA session fan Q&A earlier this week, adding “and yes I’ll be eating far too much with my family!”

Regarding his brand-new album, McCartney III, Paul reveals what his and his wife Nancy‘s favorite songs are on the record. He says of his favorite, “Always difficult to say as they change, but at the moment it’s ‘Deep Deep Feeling.'” As for Nancy’s, it’s “The Kiss of Venus.”

McCartney also reports that “The Kiss of Venus,” “Slidin'” and “Find My Way” are the songs from the new album he thinks would be fun to play live.

Reflecting on the making of “The Kiss of Venus,” Paul notes that it “was interesting because that was a song I had to play straight on acoustic guitar. It was fun to do and I was happy with how it turned out.”

McCartney also was asked about his favorite moments from the upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back, a five-minute sneak peek of which premiered a few days ago. Director Peter Jackson is putting the film together using 56 hours of unused footage shot during the making of the Let It Be album.

“I particularly like me and John [Lennon] jiving together,” he says. “And also the birth of the song ‘Get Back.'”

One other interesting question McCartney answers is what “artist from any point in history” would he most like to make an album with. Among the artists he picks are his three Beatles band mates, plus Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.