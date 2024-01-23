Paul McCartney’s ‘Eyes of the Storm’ photo exhibit coming to New York in May

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Paul McCartney’s acclaimed photo exhibit is coming to New York. Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm is set to debut at the Brooklyn Museum on May 3 and will run until August 18.

Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photographs taken by McCartney between November 1963 and February 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view as The Beatles were becoming international superstars.

The exhibit first debuted in June at London’s National Portrait Gallery and then moved to Virginia’s Chrysler Museum in December, where it is set to run until April 7.

“Since first arriving in New York in February 1964, Paul McCartney has built a strong, everlasting connection to the city,” Catherine Futter, director of Curatorial Affairs and senior curator of decorative arts at the Brooklyn Museum, shares. “His vibrant photographs from The Beatles’ first visit capture the energy of the city, the excitement of the American fans, and the frenzy of the band’s status as celebrities. Yet the images also record The Beatles’ fun and delight with each other.”

She adds, “Through McCartney’s lens, we feel the intensity of being at the center of such extraordinary events.”

More information on the exhibit and tickets can be found at brooklynmuseum.org.

