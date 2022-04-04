Paul McCartney’s lyrics for “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” on sale for $450,000

STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

“Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” is going under the hammer.

Paul McCartney‘s original handwritten lyrics for The Beatles‘ Abbey Road track are up for auction on the Moments in Time website for the low, low price of $450,000.

According to TMZ, the lot includes three pages in all: One written by Paul and the others by Beatles road manager Mal Evans, who you probably saw in the Disney + Get Back documentary scribbling down lyrics as the Beatles wrote them. Contact MomentsInTime.com to bid.

TMZ reports that the last time the lyrics were sold was 2006, when they went for $192,000.

