Paul McCartney's 'McCartney III' album delayed a week; new themed EP, 'Holidays,' out now

MPL Communications Inc.

Paul McCartney fans will have to wait an extra week before getting to hear his new album, McCartney III. The release of the 11-track collection, which the ex-Beatles legend recorded by himself during the COVID-19 lockdown, has been pushed back from December 11 to December 18 because of “unforeseeable production delays.”

Meanwhile, Sir Paul has just released the second installment of a series of digital-only EPs featuring previously available songs, boasting themes that tie in with the tunes on his new record. The new EP is titled Holidays, and features six tracks — his 1979 yuletide classic “Wonderful Christmastime,” a live version of his chart-topping 1980 hit “Coming Up,” the title track of his 1983 album Pipes of Peace, his 2012 cover of Mel Torme‘s “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” the 2013 tune “Hosanna,” and a version of The Beatles’ “Lady Madonna” from the 1976 live album Wings over America.

Coinciding with the Holidays EP, a restored version of the official music video for “Coming Up” has premiered on McCartney’s YouTube channel.

Holidays was preceded last week by a six-song EP titled Home.

In other news, special color-coded McCartney III box sets — white, blue, red and yellow — are available for pre-order now at McCartney’s online store. Each one features unique packaging, a CD featuring a demo recording exclusive to that package, and either three colored dice, a hat, a T-shirt or a face mask. A video featuring a snippet of one of the demos has been posted at Paul’s YouTube channel.

By Matt Friedlander

