Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney III Imagined’ remix album hits #1 on ‘Billboard’ Top Album Sales chart

McCartney III Imagined, the new album featuring various interpretations of the songs from Paul McCartney‘s 2020 solo effort, McCartney III, has reached #1 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart after being released on physical formats on July 23.

As previously reported, the collection was personally curated by McCartney and includes covers or remixes of McCartney III tracks by Beck, Blur‘s Damon Albarn, Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien, Anderson .Paak, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers and others.

The album sold 21,000 copies in the U.S. during the week ending July 29, according to MRC Data, driven by its release on CD, vinyl LP and cassette. Of that 21,000 sales figure, 16,100 were vinyl LPs, 4,300 were CDs and about 300 were cassettes.

McCartney III Imagined is the former Beatles legend’s third album to peak at #1 on the Top Album Sales tally in the chart’s 30-year history, following Egypt Station in 2018 and McCartney III in early 2021.

McCartney III Imagined also is #1 on Billboard‘s Vinyl Albums chart, and #19 on the Billboard 200.

The album got its initial release in digital formats back in April. During its first week, it debuted at #60 on Top Album Sales, after selling 2,200 downloads.

