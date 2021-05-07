Paul McCartney’s solo career celebrated with new series of UK postage stamps

Courtesy of Royal Mail

U.K.’s Royal Mail has unveiled plans to honor Paul McCartney‘s career as “the most successful songwriter of all time” with a series of postage stamps and limited-edition souvenirs.

The stamps, which will be released May 28 but can be pre-ordered now at RoyalMail.com, feature depictions of eight albums McCartney released as a solo artist or with his band Wings, as well as four archival photos of Paul at work in the recording studio.

The album covers featured on the stamps are his 1970 solo debut McCartney, 1971’s Ram, 1975’s Venus and Mars, 1980’s McCartney II, 1982’s Tug of War, 1997’s Flaming Pie, 2018’s Egypt Station, and 2020’s McCartney III, while the photos capture Paul in 1970, 1971, 1980 and 1997.

The stamps are available in different combinations and bundles and in variously designed packages, including sheets, booklets, boards and framed displays. McCartney was personally involved in selecting the images featured on some of the stamps.

Sir Paul will be only the third famous individual music artist celebrated by a series of stamps issued by the Royal Mail, after David Bowie in 2017 and Elton John in 2019.

