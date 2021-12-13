Paul McCartney’s ‘The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present’ picked by ‘People’ as one of 2021’s top 10 books

Liveright/W.W. Norton

Last month, Paul McCartney‘s The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present was named 2021 Book of the Year by Barnes & Noble’s booksellers. Now the tome is getting end-of-the-year love from People magazine, which has chosen The Lyrics as one of its “Top 10 Books of 2021.”

In picking the book for its list, the magazine staff writes, “The rock legend pulls back the curtain on his creative process in this two-volume set, including rare photos and personal anecdotes behind his hits. It’s just the thing to crack open after you’ve watched the Beatles documentary Get Back.”

As previously reported, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present profiles 154 songs that McCartney wrote throughout his career, accompanied by his commentary about each tune. The book also features handwritten lyric sheets, rare personal photos, drawings and rough drafts of songs.

In other news, The Sunday Times of London reports that McCartney has made a major investment in the Audoo company, a London-based music technology company that’s developing an audio meter device that monitors what music is being played in public places such as stores, gyms and bars. The goal of the device is to gather more accurate information so that music artists can be fairly paid royalties for their work.

According to The Times, McCartney’s investment will help fund Audoo’s plans to expand into markets in North America and Europe. Among the previous investors is ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus.

