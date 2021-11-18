Paul McCartney’s ‘The Lyrics’ named Barnes & Noble’s 2021 Book of the Year; Macca taking part in YouTube Q&A

Liveright/W.W. Norton

Congratulations to Paul McCartney, whose new book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, was chosen Barnes & Noble’s 2021 Book of the Year by the franchise’s booksellers.

After Barnes & Noble booksellers from around the U.S. nominated their top books of 2021, eight titles — among them The Lyrics — were picked for consideration by a selection committee that included the company’s CEO, James Daunt. The booksellers then voted and chose The Lyrics as Book of the Year.

“The Lyrics is an extraordinary book. It is stunningly beautiful and a masterpiece of book design,” says Daunt in a statement. “Paul McCartney has fashioned, through the explorations of his songs with the poet Paul Muldoon, a fascinating insight into his life and creative genius.”

In response to the prize, McCartney writes, “I’m beyond honored to receive this recognition. My team and I are extremely proud of The Lyrics and it means so much to us that you all like it as much as we do. Thank you to all the amazing team at Barnes & Noble in helping to launch the book.”

McCartney will be taking part in a conversation with Daunt about The Lyrics that will be streamed on Barnes & Noble’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present profiles 154 songs that McCartney wrote throughout his career, along with featuring his commentary about each tune. The two-volume work also features handwritten lyric sheets, rare personal photos, drawings and rough drafts of songs.

