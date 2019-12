Pee Wee Herman is hitting the road. Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman has announced that he’s about to embark on a 35th anniversary tour to celebrate “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.” The tour will feature Reubens along with a screening of the classic film and stories from the making of the film. Pee Wee’s anniversary tour will begin on Valentine’s Day 2020. Have you seen “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure?” Do you know how to do the Pee Wee dance?