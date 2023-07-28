Paul Rodgers shares new ‘Midnight Rose’ track, “Take Love”

Sun Records

Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers has shared another single from his upcoming album Midnight Rose, which drops September 22.

The latest is the track “Take Love,” which may not be completely new to fans. Rodgers used to perform the song live during the five years he spent as frontman of Queen.

This is the second single Rodgers has shared from the album, following the track “Living It Up.”

You can listen to “Take Love” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Midnight Rose is Rodgers’ first solo album in almost 25 years. He previously described it as “a celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future.”

Midnight Rose is available for preorder now.

