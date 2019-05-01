Paul Rudd and James Corden Make Inappropriate Music For Children

James Corden and Paul Rudd became the biggest thing in children’s music according to a sketch on The Late Late Show.

The two pretended to be musicians who joined up to become The Naptime Boyz.

Their videos leave you thinking that the songs weren’t meant for kids. With some inappropriate hand gestures, comments about rolling dice and some well-placed hip thrusts, the guys go a little over the top.

You’ll have to see it to feel the vibe they are sending.

What children’s show had some adult themes that made you laugh?